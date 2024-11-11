Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report

After getting back in the win column versus Detroit, Houston will look to keep its positive momentum against the Wizards.

Nov 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) looks at official John Conley (56) after being called for a foul against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are in an eerily similar situation to last season, struggling to stay on the right side of .500, and hovering just around it.

They’ve been able to muster some strong wins over the Grizzlies, Mavericks and Knicks, but have looked more than human against the likes of Golden State, Oklahoma City and more.

But things are starting to look up, somewhat. Houston has a stretch of five easier games coming up, starting with a bout against the extremely young Wizards. At 6-4, the Rockets will finally have a chance to put some separation between itself and a .500 record tonight with a win over Washington.

Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Washington:

Rockets Injuries:

Fred VanVleet — Out: Left hamstring

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right knee; injury recovery

Jock Landale — Out: Left shoulder; strain

Cam Whitmore — Out: G League

N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way

Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way

Wizards Injuries:

Saddiq Bey — Out: Left Knee; ACL Surgery

Malcolm Brogdon — Out: Right hand; thumb surgery

Bub Carrington — Questionable: Right knee; soreness

Ricahun Holmes — Questionable: Non-Covid Illness

Tristan Vukcevic — Out: G League - Two-Way

The Rockets have a few new designations, with starting point guard Fred VanVleet out due to a hamstring, and Jock Landale dealing with shoulder soreness.

In VanVleet's abcense, the Rockets will likely turn to sixth-man Amen Thompson in the starting lineup.

The Rockets and Wizards will tip off at 7 p.m. CT. Washington is looking to snap a four-game slide, with its only two wins on the season coming over Atlanta.

