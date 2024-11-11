Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Houston Rockets are in an eerily similar situation to last season, struggling to stay on the right side of .500, and hovering just around it.
They’ve been able to muster some strong wins over the Grizzlies, Mavericks and Knicks, but have looked more than human against the likes of Golden State, Oklahoma City and more.
But things are starting to look up, somewhat. Houston has a stretch of five easier games coming up, starting with a bout against the extremely young Wizards. At 6-4, the Rockets will finally have a chance to put some separation between itself and a .500 record tonight with a win over Washington.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Washington:
Rockets Injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: Left hamstring
Steven Adams — Questionable: Right knee; injury recovery
Jock Landale — Out: Left shoulder; strain
Cam Whitmore — Out: G League
N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way
Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way
Wizards Injuries:
Saddiq Bey — Out: Left Knee; ACL Surgery
Malcolm Brogdon — Out: Right hand; thumb surgery
Bub Carrington — Questionable: Right knee; soreness
Ricahun Holmes — Questionable: Non-Covid Illness
Tristan Vukcevic — Out: G League - Two-Way
The Rockets have a few new designations, with starting point guard Fred VanVleet out due to a hamstring, and Jock Landale dealing with shoulder soreness.
In VanVleet's abcense, the Rockets will likely turn to sixth-man Amen Thompson in the starting lineup.
The Rockets and Wizards will tip off at 7 p.m. CT. Washington is looking to snap a four-game slide, with its only two wins on the season coming over Atlanta.
