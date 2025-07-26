Houston Rockets Will Benefit from this Brooklyn Nets Loss
One of the biggest stories that is going on in the NBA media realm is the future of Cam Thomas in a Brooklyn Nets uniform. Thomas, who is currently a restricted free agent, has seen his value fluctuate throughout the summer, but a recent offer from the Nets may have helped settle where his current value may stand.
Brooklyn offered Thomas a two-year deal worth $14 million, according to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, and while it may be a decent offer, the 23-year-old guard believes he is worth more than that.
“Cam Thomas thinks of himself as one of the most elite playmaking scorers in the NBA, and he wants to be compensated as such,” said Fischer.
Because of the inability to strike a deal, fans and insiders around the league have begun to speculate that Cam Thomas could very well be on his way out of Brooklyn.
But what does all this have to do with the Houston Rockets? Well, when James Harden was traded from Houston to the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, this gave the Rockets a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick swap with Houston.
Brooklyn is coming off a 26-56 season, where they were a bottom-five team in the Eastern Conference last season. Now heading for yet another rebuild this upcoming season, fans may have to prepare for another lackluster year if they lose their leading scorer and spark plug, Cam Thomas.
Houston is poised to have a stellar season this upcoming year so it is unlikely that the team falls anywhere near the top 15 selections, however if the Nets continue to fall down the rabbit hole of the Eastern Conference than the Rockets have a chance at either using the picks for more assets or even finding another player for the future in the respective draft classes.