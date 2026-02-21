Kevin Durant Ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on NBA's All-Time 30-Point Games List

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has carved out one of the most illustrious careers in NBA history. The 37-year-old is arguably the most talented scorer of all time, currently sixth on the league's all-time scoring list with 31,897.

Durant has continued to be an offensive savant this season for the Rockets. He's averaging 26 points per game on 51-40-88 shooting splits, in contention for yet another year in the 50-40-90 Club. Most recently, he put up 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 105-101 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Houston needed every one of Durant's buckets to win last night. He dropped all eight of the Rockets' final points to seal the deal and recorded 10 in the fourth quarter. More notably, the 6-foot-11 sniper reached another career milestone on Thursday.

Durant's 35 points gave him the 429th 30-point game of his career. That ties Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sixth on the league's all-time 30-point games list. He's now just two behind Kobe Bryant for fifth on the list.

The milestone speaks to the Slim Reaper's scoring talents, but also his longevity. Durant has been averaging 27.2 points per game across his 18 seasons in the league. He has hit a few achievements this season, passing Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki on the all-time scoring list.

This season, Durant has 1,326 points on the season, having played in 51 of the Rockets' 54 games. He has not only been extremely efficient and productive, but he has also been available most nights, given his age.

Houston is now 34-20, good for third in the West. With the conference being so crowded, every game counts, because the Rockets need to do everything they can to secure home-court advantage in the first season of Durant's tenure with the team.

The Rockets certainly have the pieces to contend for a championship, but the West appears to be a race to see who can compete with the 42-14 Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston is in that second tier with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and a few other teams.

The Rockets will close out February with five games, including against the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. Durant's next milestone could be surpassing Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. The Chicago Bulls legend has 32,292 career points, which is certainly feasible for the two-time champion.