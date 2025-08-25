Houston Rockets Will Have Drawback of All-Time NBA
The Houston Rockets should be set to roll out one of their more historic teams ever.
It may not be the most talented the team has ever been. The organization has two titles already, and was a Golden State dynasty away from potentially winning a few more. But there’s little question the upcoming 2025-26 Rockets are close to even those teams in terms of pure talent.
It returns a swath of talented and still-improving youngsters. One-time All-Star Alperen Sengun, a 22-year-old with even more development on the horizon, despite a versatile frontcourt package already. Dynamic wing Amen Thompson, one of the fastest rising young stars in the league. Two-way forwards in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, and even more young players looking to make their mark.
Additionally Houston has proven veterans in Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith and more filling out the rotation.
To cap things, the Rockets landed the biggest fish of the Summer in adding all-time superstar Kevin Durant to the roster — a player that fills the exact offensive holes the team lacked last season.
Suffice it to say, even accounting for James Harden-led squads, the Rockets will have an all-time roster on their hands, led by a bench boss in Ime Udoka that’s additionally proven.
And still, winning in next year’s NBA won’t be easy. For all intents and purposes, it could be one of the more talent-stacked seasons the league has ever seen.
A few things will play into what should make the NBA so good next season — the readiness of incoming young talent, the longevity of older stars, the monopoly of talent spread across a handful of teams and more.
The likely continued growth of the reigning NBA champion Thunder is at the front of most team's minds right now. OKC used defense to propel themselves to their first title since relocation, and can still stand to get better offensively with continued internal development.
While Houston ranks near the top currently in terms of contenders, they're certainly not alone. Denver, armed with the best player in the world and a fairly revitalized roster, offers a challenge. And teams like the Knicks and Timberwolves offer still-good teams who have hopes to return to the Conference Finals.
The West, specifically, offers numerous teams who could surprise. The Clippers, Lakers and Warriors offer three California teams with proven players who could be in for one last lightning in a bottle season. The Mavericks, Spurs and Trail Blazers are wild cards that offer rising stars, and even teams like the Grizzlies and Kings certainly won't be pushovers.
To get the most out of their season, the Houston Rockets are going to have to be sharp. Which will certainly be possible given just how talented they are.