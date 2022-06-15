Ex Rocket Sam Cassell Interviewing For Jazz Coaching Job

Cassell began his career with the Rockets back in 1993.

A former Houston Rockets legend could be joining the NBA head coach fraternity.

According to The Athletic, the Utah Jazz is interviewing Sam Cassell for its head coaching vacancy.

Cassell played 15 seasons in the NBA from 1993 to 2008 with his first three years coming with the Rockets, who drafted him 24th overall in 1993 out of Florida State.

Cassell's first two years in the NBA ended in championships with the Rockets and his legacy is still strong in the city over a quarter of a century after the titles.

In 1996, Cassell was traded to the Phoenix Suns as part of the deal that brought Charles Barkley to Houston. From there, Cassell enjoyed a journeyman career as he played for the Suns, Dallas Mavericks, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

Cassell went on to become an All-Star in 2004 with the Timberwolves and finished his final playing year in the NBA with a championship as part of the 2007-08 Celtics.

After he retired, Cassell became an assistant coach, serving on the bench with the Washington Wizards, Clippers, and currently, the Philadelphia 76ers as part of Doc Rivers' staff.

In 2004, Danny Ainge hired Rivers as head coach of the Celtics, and now, he's Alternate Governor and CEO of the Jazz.

Ainge and Cassell were part of the Celtics at the same time, but their relationship goes back even further. Ainge was the head coach of the Suns when Cassell was traded there in 1996.

Now, 26 years later, Ainge and Cassell's paths cross again as the former Rocket could become the head coach of the Jazz.

