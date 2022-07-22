Rockets Summer League Player Recaps: Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., TyTy Washington

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended the 2022 NBA Draft with arguably the best collection of talent for the second consecutive year.

The Rockets are still three months away from the start of the 2022-23 season, but the franchise received a preview of their draft class during the summer league tournament in Las Vegas. Houston finished with a 2-3 record, as Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and TyTy Washington made their unofficial debuts.

Tari Eason

Tari Eason was the No. 17 pick of the draft. But Eason sometimes played as if he was the top overall selection. Eason's play was so significant that he outshined Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith Jr.

"He plays with so much energy," coach Rick Higgins said following the Rockets' 91-77 defeat to the Magic on July 7. "He put so much into it early that when we got late into the game, it was tougher for him to maintain that same level. He was putting everything he had into the game, and his coach didn’t take him out enough."

Eason proved to be a force each time he stepped onto the court. He gave the Rockets great production on the offensive side of the ball, where he averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field. He doesn't have the most pleasing ball-handling skills, but Eason was hard to keep from driving to the basket by using his strength when attacking downhill.

Eason showcased his skills to defend positions one through five on the defensive end, as he averaged 1.8 steals and stayed in front of his man when guarding them one-on-one.

His best contributions in Las Vegas came by helping the Rockets rebound the basketball.

He finished second behind Tacko Falls for the summer league rebounding title after averaging 10.8 boards per game. But Eason finished the Las Vegas summer league tournament tied with Pelicans' Tyrique Jones for the most total rebounds by notching 51 boards.

His play resulted in the league naming him to the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League First Team, crowning Eason as the Rockets' best player during a nine-day contest in Las Vegas.

Jabari Smith Jr.

Even though Eason took the crown as Houston's best player, the margin between him and Jabari Smith Jr. was tight. Smith's shooting led to a modest offensive performance, but his most pleasing deed came on defense.

"I feel like defense is my greatest attribute," Smith said. "Being able to guard multiple positions, defend the rim and make things hard for players who play like me. I feel like I am the best matchup as someone who can shoot and get to different spots."

Smith shot 31 percent from the field while connecting on nine attempts during his first two contests but found different ways to impact the game as his offensive woes continued. But Smith demonstrated he could have a more prominent influence on the court by establishing himself as the Rockets' defensive anchor.

Smith's defense made him a nightmare for opponents. He illustrated the ability to defend on the perimeter. And his lateral quickness helps him stay in front of ball handlers while using his 7-foot-1 wingspan to contest shots.

His rim protection proved to be his best defensive attribute, as he recorded 1.4 blocks. Smith's top summer league highlight took place late in the fourth quarter with a dunk attempt rejection on Jeriah Horne in a 92-81 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Smith was the only top-five prospect to play all five games in Las Vegas, averaging 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rockets.

TyTy Washington

TyTy Washington began the summer league as a reserve, but it did not take long before Higgins made the rookie point guard a starter. And with the Rockets acquiring the Kentucky point guard in a draft night trade on June 24, Washington's play demonstrated he could be a steal for Houston.

"With me falling in the draft, I feel like everything happens for a reason," Washington said. "All it takes is for one team to believe in you. And the Rockets believed in me.”

Washington averaged 9.4 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. But his best contribution went beyond the statistic.

He illustrated his characteristic as a traditional point guard who can make the game easier for his teammates. Washington's play helped several players find success in Las Vegas, but none more so than Daishen Nix.

Washington communicated well on the court with his teammates. When the ball was in his hands, Washington did a significant job helping the ball movement that prevented the offense from becoming stagnant.

