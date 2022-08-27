Skip to main content

Rockets Could Be Training Camp Destination For Daniel Oturu

The Houston Rockets could add another big man to their frontcourt by showing interest in free agent, Daniel Oturu.

HOUSTON — General manager Rafael Stone has a strong desire to enhance the Houston Rockets frontcourt before the start of training camp. Throughout the offseason, Stone drafted rookies Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in June while signing Bruno Fernando and Willie Cauley-Stein in free agency.

But a month before the start of training camp, Stone has another target in mind. As first reported by HoopsHype.com, Houston is a training camp destination for Daniel Oturu.

If the Rockets add Oturu, Houston will enter training camp with five players competing to take the helm as Alperen Sengun's backup during the 2022-23 campaign.  

Oturu is a 6-foot-10 big man who spent the previous season playing for the Toronto Raptors and the Windy City Bulls of the G League. During his time with the Bulls, Oturu averaged 20.6 points while shooting 37.5 percent from deep while recording 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks last season. 

Oturu's tough competition when trying to make Houston's roster will be against Fernando and Usman Garuba

Fernando signed an exhibit contract that could be converted into a two-way deal before the start of next season. In the three games Fernando played 18 minutes or more with the Rockets last season, he averaged 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. 

The Rockets drafted Garuba with the no. 23 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. He missed 25 games due to a wrist injury. Following surgery and appearing in 24 games, Garuba averaged 10.0 minutes during the 2021-22 season.

