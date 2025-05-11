How Can the Rockets Save the Offense Next Season?
The Houston Rockets climbed to their best finishes in years, mainly because of their defense and rebounding excellence. They created enough offense throughout the season to win games and finish with over 50 wins. However, the offense wasn't as effective in half-court situations as the Rockets struggled to take advantage of their athletic advantages to create points when games get slower. For a team that relies so much on slowing things down with their defense, the Rockets must find more success in their half-court offense to evolve into a true contender in the NBA.
There are a few places Houston can target to try to improve its offense by next season. The biggest missing piece for the offensive attack is a top bucket-getter on the perimeter who can make tough shots in the game's late stages.
Improvement from players already on the team is likely the most desired outcome for the front office. The offensive potential between Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore is immense. The team's young players have improved every season they've been in the league, and continued improvement is an easy solution to Houston's offensive issues.
However, players like Green and Thompson could not provide consistent scoring throughout the playoffs. Green especially failed to turn his natural gifts into usable advantages against the Golden State Warriors. There is inherent risk in running the team back as is, the front office would be banking on significant improvement from Green and/or Thompson to become a pure bucket-getter along with Sengun.
If the Rockets decide they don't believe their players can become that level of scoring threat, they may try to address the need externally. Trading for stars like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are win-now moves that immediately give Houston a proven alpha scorer.
Durant and Booker are significantly older than most of the Rockets' core players, meaning the window for contention opens and closes with the performance of older stars who don't quite fit the timeline of the team's younger players. Booker is closer in age, but a significant financial obligation might prevent the Rockets from improving their team or keeping the young players they're cultivating.
The Rockets could also incorporate more of a young player already on the roster, Jabari Smith Jr. Smith showed he was capable of performing during the postseason, and he showed consistency throughout the year. He provides a level of shooting that isn't common throughout the team. He can shoot over zones in the mid-range and create matchup problems for opposing defenses.
However, a quality offensive coach could unlock the offense for everyone on the team. Head Coach Ime Udoka could benefit from hiring an offensive specialist to help unlock the latent potential in the team's young players.
Michael Malone is an interesting name on the market as the former Denver Nuggets coach has experience coaching a dynamic, offensive center.
The Rockets have several options to address their offensive problems, but the right choice may be hard to determine for the front office.