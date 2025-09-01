How Can the Rockets Show They Are Contenders?
The Houston Rockets feel they have every right to believe they are one of the league's best teams. The mix of ascending youth and impact veterans is a combination that can bring significant success starting next season. The offense should be much improved, and the defense should still be one of the best in the league.
Despite these advantages, the Rockets will still have to display their ability to contend against other top teams in the NBA. While their true test will come in the postseason, there are a few benchmarks the Rockets will look to hit during the regular season to prove they belong among the league's best.
One benchmark they can reach is having Kevin Durant finish as a top 10 scorer next season.
Durant has been a top scorer since he has been in the league, and there's nothing that indicates he'll have a significant drop off from last season.
The Rockets already had one of the league's top defenses, so adding a top scorer who can provide 25 or more points every game is a significant boost to a team that expects to perform much better offensively next season.
Another benchmark the Rockets could reach is an early major victory against another contending team.
An early test against a team they will likely face in the postseason could go a long way to proving they are capable of matching up with some of the league's best teams. Winning against a team like the Denver Nuggets, the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Los Angeles Lakers could show Houston's contention chances.
While it's a long season, and a single game wouldn't be the deciding factor on the Rockets' eventual contention hopes, it could be a significant sign that they are ready to compete with the league's best.
The Rockets can establish themselves as further contenders with some individual accolades for players on the roster. Durant and Alperen Sengun are the two players on the squad who reached the All-Star Game last season. It would be a win for the Rockets if both of those players could repeat their feat next season.
It would be an even bigger win if a player like Amen Thompson were able to make his first All-Star Game or repeat as a member of the First-Team All-Defensive team.
More players on the team gaining national recognition would equate to the team's contention chances receiving more legitimacy on a national scale.
The regular season could be an early proving ground for Houston's contention chances before they get their opportunity to prove it in the postseason.