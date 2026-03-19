Rockets Lose Thriller At Home to Lakers in Doncic's Late Takeover

The Houston Rockets looked to bounce-back against the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a disappointing loss to them on Monday, but were not able to in a 124-116 defeat on Wednesday night in Toyota Center.

The Rockets lose back-to-back games to the Lakers at home and lose the season series 3-1. Houston dropped to 41-27 and are now fifth in the tight Western Conference, well behind the Lakers. The Rockets are 4-6 in their last 10, while the Lakers continue to stay hot, especially in clutch games.

Luka Doncic was incredible once again against the Rockets with 40 points on 12/25 shooting along with nine rebounds and 10 assists. He completely took over the game with multiple passes and 3-pointers. Lebron James added 30 points on 13/14 from the field.

The leading scorer for Houston was Alperen Sengun, who returned after a two-game absence thanks to a back injury with 27 points and 11 assists, while Amen Thompson scored 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. each had 18.

Game Recap

Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) and forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

James and Thompson went back and forth on scoring early, as James drilled a couple of threes. The Lakers responded to every shot from the Rockets. Sengun was back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with a back injury and got on the score sheet early in the first. He also threw down a strong one-handed slam.

The Rockets were down 35-26 at the end of one. The Lakers went on an 11-2 run right before the quarter ended. Doncic was the hot hand from 3-point land and made a couple.

The Rockets continued to struggle with turnovers, and yet again when Durant was doubled.

It was the LeBron James show at the rim at the start of the second quarter. The Rockets’ shots were not falling, while the Lakers continued to stay hot from three. Thompson was electric through the paint and got to the basket with ease as Houston’s best scorer so far.

Every time the Rockets missed a shot, it led to fast break points for the Lakers. Houston’s transition defense was poor and led to easy buckets for LA. James took full advantage of that and showed why he isn’t a typical 41-year-old with his powerful throwdowns. James was 8/8 from the field with four dunks and 18 points.

The Lakers extended the lead to 12 at 67-55 at halftime. Durant had just two points in the first half on only three shots, after just putting up two in the second half of Monday’s game against the Lakers.

Thompson was the leading scorer at half with 14 points on 6/13 shooting. Both Sengun, Smith Jr. and Eason each added 10. All players were in the negative in plus minus. The Lakers were on fire shooting-wise and were 61% from the field and 9/18 from three. The Rockets were 5/17 (29%) from three.

A key difference was the Lakers dominating in fast break points 16-4 and had 14 points off turnovers. LA only had three turnovers themselves.

Houston made an initiative to get Durant the ball, and he made a mid-range shot followed up by a 3-pointer. He made more shots in the first minute than the previous 24. Even with all the momentum to the Lakers, it was just a one-point game after some free throws.

Durant threw down a slam on a great pass from Sengun, and the Rockets took their first lead at 73-72 since early in the first. Houston went on an 8-0 run. Sheppard got a clean look from beyond the arc.

The Rockets kept the lead at the end of the third quarter 92-89. Houston got 13 points off turnovers in the frame compared to two for LA. The Lakers came to life again to start the fourth and retook the lead. James made back to back shots followed up by a pull up from Ayton and the Lakers were up 102-96.

Durant made another 3-pointer and retook the lead for the Rockets. Sengun got an offensive rebound and added another shot as the Rockets went on an 9-0 run. Both teams went back and forth but Thompson took it on himself and attacked the basket.

Hachimura and Doncic each responded with a 3-pointer and they also connected on an alley-oop. Doncic then found James on the alley-oop for the cherry on top. The NBA's leading scorer was on fire and hit a 3-pointer to put the Rockets away.