How Rockets' Amen Thompson Can Become a Top Scorer and a Top Stopper
While the Houston Rockets are confident in the scoring ability of Kevin Durant and the creation ability of Alperen Sengun, they expect a major leap in both categories from young wing Amen Thompson. He has already shown flashes of being able to score in isolation and off the ball, and he can also create opportunities for his teammates.
Thompson is the team's best on-ball defender, but more growth is necessary before the Rockets can depend on him to become one of the squad's top scorers consistently.
One area that is already fairly developed is Thompson's ability to get into the paint and finish around the rim. His ball-handling skills improved throughout last season, as he shook defenders off with his speed to drive to the basket. He must improve his handle even further next year to fully take advantage of his ability to finish at the rim. He could become a dangerous isolation scorer if he can tighten his handling to an elite level.
His ability to create for others could improve, along with an improved handle.
When defenders slide over to help on Thompson's drives, he would have opportunities to dish passes to his teammates for open shots. Jabari Smith Jr., Kevin Durant, and Dorian Finney-Smith should give Thompson the space to be able to get into the paint. It's up to Thompson to beat the first defender and draw the second for an open 3-point shot.
Thompson could create for teammates in the paint as well. A better handle could help him perform pick-and-roll sets with more efficiency and share responsibility for running that play with Fred VanVleet.
Sengun, Tari Eason, and Steven Adams should be able to play off of Thompson as he cuts into the paint and draws defenses away. Sengun is the most equipped to play with Thompson, as Sengun can knock down shots from further away from the basket, and he can make moves on his own to get closer to the rim.
If Thompson can start hitting shots further from the rim, he could truly become unguardable.
He showed flashes of knocking down a moving mid-range shot, utilizing his speed to get into position and his athleticism to soar through the air before release.
Thompson may not need to have a jump shot further than that to become elite offensively. The 3-point shot may never be a consistent part of his game, but he may be able to refine the mid-range and pull-up game to diversify his offense.
Becoming a top scorer for the Rockets must be one of Thompson's top priorities for next season. He doesn't need to be the best scorer since he must still focus on being the team's best defender. However, the Rockets need him to be a threat offensively as well to reach their expectations for the season.