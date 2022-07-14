Skip to main content

How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Game 4

The Houston Rockets will attempt to win their third consecutive summer league game Thursday night in a match against the Portland Trail Blazers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are riding a two-game win streak entering Thursday's summer league match against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

In a 97-84 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Jabari Smith Jr. had his best game of the 2022 Summer League tournament. He connected on six out of his 12 attempts from the field for 19 points, nine rebounds, a pair of steals and a block.

"I felt great about Jabari's game," coach Rick Higgins said following Houston's win over San Antonio. "He was able to get to his spots simpler. It took pressure off himself, which led to the game coming to him a lot easier. The way he decided to put his energy into the game was my favorite part."

The Rockets will be without second-year prospect Josh Christopher for the rest of the summer league tournament. Christopher sustained a hip injury following Monday's contest, as Houston will be without their summer league-leading scorer against Portland.

Christopher averaged a team-best 19.6 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field.

Here's how to watch Thursday's summer league contest, with game times, TV details and injury reports.

How to watch Rockets vs. Trail Blazers

  • WHO: Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
  • WHAT: NBA Summer League - Game 4
  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 14
  • WHERE: Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
  • TV: NBA TV
Rockets' Projected Starting Lineup

Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington, Tari Eason, Anthony Lamb, Jabari Smith Jr.

Injuries

Usman Garuba - Left Ankle Injury (Out), Josh Christopher - Hip (Out)

