Ime Udoka Has Emphasized Basketball IQ for This Upcoming Season
When evaluating any NBA team, you usually look at how they perform physically. How fast they run, how high they jump, and how well they shoot. Other areas can be the difference between wins and losses, especially in high-pressure games like the playoffs. Chemistry and how a team prepares also play a factor. There is another area that is sometimes even more important than physical abilities, and that is basketball IQ.
The Houston Rockets are a team that has gone through a major transition the last few seasons. They have gone from one of the youngest teams in the NBA just three seasons ago, which focused on player development over chasing wins, to a team in the last two seasons who are more balanced with veterans and younger players.
When it comes to basketball IQ for a young player, it is something that comes with experience and being prepared each time you step on the court. Of course, you must have elite physical abilities even to make it to the NBA, but what separates a good team from a great team is the ability to outthink their opponents and make fewer mistakes.
Ime Udoka Hopes the Rockets Can Improve Their Basketball IQ for This Upcoming Season
For the Rockets, even though they have added veterans over the years like Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, and, most recently, Kevin Durant, they are still a team that depends on their younger players to play a significant role on the team. Head coach Ime Udoka has preached basketball IQ since he took over the Rockets in the summer of 2023.
After the Rockets' loss to the Golden State Warriors last season, Udoka spoke about improving the basketball IQ. Udoka spoke about it again this past Thursday as he answered questions during the Rockets 911 event honoring military veterans.
Throughout history, some players have used their basketball IQ to make up for a lack of athleticism. Players like Shane Battier are a perfect example of that. Battier may not have been one of the highest jumpers or fastest runners, but he was always prepared and, more times than not, made the right decision, which made him one of the best defenders in the NBA at the time.