Important Summer Looms for the Rockets After Difficult Defeat
The Houston Rockets' most important offseason in the 2020s is officially here, and the front office will try to help the team build on its strong season this year. The Rockets had a successful season despite the disappointing end. However, there might be some tough decisions as the Rockets are not quite at a contending level.
The most glaring need for the Rockets is for a true No. 1 scoring option that can perform during the high-intensity moments of the postseason.
For four seasons, Jalen Green had been the de facto No. 1 option due to his offensive ceiling. There were moments where he realized his potential throughout his run with the Rockets. His upgraded contract last offseason wasn't based solely on potential, as he showcased strong performances and what Houston hoped was repeatable success.
However, Green laid an egg in one of the most publicized matchups of the first round, and his future may be in question.
The separator between Green's current level and a true No. 1 option is the ability to stay engaged offensively regardless of defensive scheme. The Golden State Warriors iced Green out of basically every game, and he looked more like a role player waiting for an open spot to be created for him than a star creating his spots on the court. He wasn't aggressive, consistent, or confident, and his offensive game suffered.
The Rockets will at least explore options to replace Green with a proven scorer who consistently has done it at the highest level. Mock trades for players like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo give a pathway forward to acquiring a top-rated scorer to lead Houston's offense.
However, the Rockets have shown commitment to their young players and a belief that they will continue to improve internally. It's hard to say if Green exhausted all of his goodwill with the team after a poor showing in the playoffs. If he has, it's not likely his immediate future is in Houston. If he hasn't, the Rockets may give him one more offseason to see what heights Green can reach after his experience in the playoffs.
Houston's front office has a difficult choice ahead, and the decision could impact the team's contention hopes for the foreseeable future. The Rockets haven't swung for the fences on a trade since 2019, and maybe this is the season they take another swing.
Regardless of who leads the team's offense next season, one offseason change that could boost the team immediately is an offensive specialist on the coaching staff. Someone like former Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone has experience with a talented offensive center and could help unlock an offense that had moments of ineptitude throughout the season.
Alperen Sengun could benefit from more offensive scheming around him, and Head Coach Ime Udoka has proven to be less of an offensive mind than his brilliance on defense. If Green is still on the team, he could benefit from more focused offensive coaching too.
No matter what choices are made in the front office, the most important part of the summer comes down to each young player committing to independent improvement. Every player, including Green, must improve their performance in the playoffs. The progression of Houston's young players helped the Rockets reach this point, and they'll only continue if everyone comes into next season much better than where they finished this season.