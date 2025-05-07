Is Amen Thompson the Star the Rockets Are Looking For?
The Houston Rockets learned a lot about their players during their first postseason appearance in five years. Some players like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks had their fair share of issues throughout the playoffs. Other players like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson showed they can step up to the pressure of playoff basketball. Houston is looking for one of its young players to turn into an undisputed No. 1 option for its championship aspirations moving forward, and the Rockets may have found something with Thompson as a lead player.
Sengun has established himself as the team's best player throughout the past few seasons, but his game is best when he can function as a hub in the middle of offensive motion. A high-quality perimeter scorer and player could help unlock his game even further.
That's why the prospect of Thompson becoming a top offensive player for the Rockets could become a tantalizing prospect.
Thompson finished the series with some standout offensive performances. He scored 24 points in Game 7 to lead the Rockets in a game where the rest of the offense seemed outmatched. He finished well at the basket and created opportunities for his teammates. It wasn't enough to lead the Rockets to a victory, but it was an impressive display from Thompson.
He proved he could help lead the offense along with Sengun. His speed and athleticism make him dangerous in the fast break, and his ability to cut and finish at the rim make him impactful in the half-court.
However, Thompson showed his limitations throughout the playoffs as the Golden State Warriors used his lack of shooting as a weakness to exploit.
Golden State got away with leaving a center on Thompson in a few games during the first round. The center sagged into the paint, daring Thompson to shoot perimeter shots from beyond the arc or mid-range.
Thompson didn't take advantage of those opportunities, missing several jump shots and floaters. He also had moments where he missed at the rim, trying to force his way through the Warriors' zone defense and help defenders. Thompson showed success with his jump shot on occasion this season, but he is still a long way from using his shot as a consistent weapon, especially in the postseason.
Thompson already has the tools to become a star in the league through his athleticism, instincts, and defense. He isn't quite at the level of the league's best players, but he is a few more developments from becoming the type of player the Rockets can build around, along with Alperen Sengun.