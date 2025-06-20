Jabari Smith Jr. Can Become Close To What The Rockets Seek To Acquire
The Phoenix Suns have been aggressive in trying to move on from Kevin Durant with a trade to one of Durant's preferred destinations. The Houston Rockets are a team that has constantly ranked near the top of potential teams that could afford to get a deal done and still compete after the trade. However, there are concerns about moving one of the young core pieces for Durant when he doesn't necessarily fit the team's timeline age-wise. The young players would get one to two seasons of contending before having to restart again if they can't break through.
Some would say the opportunity to win in the short term is worth it, but finalizing a trade to make a near-40-year-old the No. 1 option is a precarious prospect that could leave the team without many options if it doesn't work out.
Durant, in particular, has a skill set focused on efficient shots from the mid-range and utilizing his size in the paint. The Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. has some of the same tools as Durant, and while he might not ever reach star caliber, he can fine-tune some of his skills and shooting to replicate some of the floor-spacing Durant would provide. A trade for the all-timer could be redundant if Smith Jr. can continue taking steps on both sides of the court.
One element getting lost in the trade discussions is the belief that Durant won't need the creation skills of other players on the roster to score efficiently. Players like Tyus Jones helped Durant get the ball in advantageous positions to create easier offense. Durant isolations at the top of the key aren't as prevalent in his game anymore, and expecting him to return to a ball-dominant star isn't likely. It's more likely that if Smith Jr. is included in a trade, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green will still have to create offense for the newly acquired star.
Smith Jr. has less shot-creation ability than Durant, but he shares his ability to rise and fire over smaller defenders in the mid-range.
Throughout Durant's career, his most unstoppable shot has been his turnaround jumper from the elbow. His mid-range game is his most dependable shot at this point in his career, and Smith Jr. has shown potential in that area of the court.
There's also the added benefit of Smith Jr. being a plus defender for one of the league's best defenses. Smith Jr. can stick to perimeter players on switches, and he's a decent rim protector as well. That's an element that's no longer as prominent in Durant's game, and players like Tari Eason and Thompson would have more responsibility on the defensive end if the Rockets included Smith Jr. in the trade. Dillon Brooks would likely have to be included as well, taking a few of Houston's top defensive players.
Smith Jr. can contribute to a winning basketball team when given opportunities. He hasn't quite reached his potential in the league, but his skill set can provide some of the things Durant would, even if not at the same level as the two-time champion. A trade involving the young big man might not be as beneficial for the Rockets as they'd hope.