Jalen Green Continues to Climb Up the Houston Rockets Leaderboard
Even though it seems Jalen Green has been with the Houston Rockets for 10+ seasons, he is only in his fourth season with the franchise. Green was seen as the next Rockets superstar after the departure of James Harden.
Unfortunately for Green, his first three seasons were the Rockets' worst three-year stretch as far as win-loss record. Even with the Rockets struggling, Green continued to get better each season. Now in his fourth season, Green continues to move up the Rockets leaderboard in several categories.
Despite the Rockets' nine-game winning streak ending Sunday, Green led the Rockets in scoring with 30 points. Green also led the Rockets in scoring with 32 in their win over the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday. That makes 98 times Green has scored 25 or more points. That is the third-most by a
Rocket within the first four seasons of a career, trailing only Elvin Hayes (218) and Hakeem Olajuwon (116).
Green also reached 6,000 points, which makes him the youngest Rocket ever to achieve that mark.
Green is leading the Rockets in scoring for the second consecutive season. Green has increased his scoring by almost two points per game from last season. His scoring is more impactful this season because it has led to wins. The Rockets are second in the Western Conference standings with only nine games left.
Green's 21 points per game is a big reason for the Rocket's success. The Rockets aren't known as a team that will score 120 points a game, so having a player like Green who can get their shot is even more valuable for a team like the Rockets.
Jalen Green's 21 points per game would be the second-best of his career, and as his career continues, it will probably be his low-scoring mark for the next several seasons. Green's 25 points in the Rockets' win over the Atlanta Hawks also moved him into the top 15 in points scored in Rockets history.
Another reason for Green climbing up the leaderboard in such a short time is that he rarely misses games. Green has played over 150 straight games and hasn't missed anything since Feb. 26th, 2023. His ability to always be available has dramatically aided his success over the last two seasons.
The Rockets realize that for them to make any type of noise in the playoffs they will need Green to lead them on the offensive end just like he has in his first four seasons.