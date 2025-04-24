Jalen Green Revitalizes Rockets Playoffs Hopes vs. Warriors
In Game 1 of the Rockets first round matchup against the Golden State Warriors, Jalen Green reverted to some old habits that hadn’t followed him step-for-step this season.
Through the first three seasons of his career — and even some in Year 4 — Green saw his fair share of questionable shot-taking and decision-making, as well as inefficient nights. And his very first postseason action featured just that: seven points on just 3-for-15 shooting.
On their home turf, the Rockets suffered a 10-point loss in Game 1, and pressure to win Game 2 immediately surrounded the team. Fortunately for the home team, Green fired back with authority.
He looked the best player on a court that included Steph Curry in Game 2, scoring a game-high 38 points on over 50% overall, cashing in on eight threes at 44%. The shooting guard also added six assists to just two turnovers, to go along with four rebounds and three steals.
Green skied for dunks in both transition and the half court, hit step-back and stationary threes, and even got in done in the mid-range, helping Houston to a 15-point win in the process. He was paramount in keeping the Rockets’ offense afloat all game, which was a struggle in the team’s first game with just 85 total points.
The former No. 2 broke numerous franchise records with the white-hot offensive performance, including being the youngest player to record 35-plus points, as well as hitting a franchise-tying number of shots from behind the arc.
But most importantly, Green revitalized the team’s postseason hopes. Had Houston gone down 0-2, it would’ve been a near-death sentence with the series now heading to San Francisco. Instead, they left Game 2 with momentum.
It isn’t likely Green will be able to put up near-40 the rest of the way, but if he can find a middle-ground while the team’s defense continues to put up impressive performances, Houston will have a solid chance in Round 1 and beyond.