James Harden advanced to No. 5 on the all-time made threes list on Saturday. Harden surpassed both Vince Carter and Jason Terry for the No. 5 spot as the Rockets faced the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

The 2017-18 MVP entered Saturday night with 2,279 made threes in his first 11 NBA seasons. He was one three behind Carter and three triples behind Terry after Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Harden has been a prolific three-point shooter since joining the Rockets in 2012-13. He is currently on pace to lead the NBA in threes for the third straight season in 2019-20, and no played has made more shots from beyond the arc since 2015-16. Steph Curry trails Harden by nearly 100 threes after playing just four games this season.

Houston has cruised of late, entering Saturday's matchup with five straight double-digit victories. Harden has been in the midst of a similarly strong stretch, averaging 33 points per game in his last 10 contests while shooting 39.3% from three.

Harden is tracking to win his third straight scoring title this season, sitting at 35.2 points per game before facing Boston. Houston's shooting guard will join a class of NBA luminaries if he wins three consecutive scoring titles, becoming the sixth member of the club alongside Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, George Gervin, Bob McAdoo and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Rockets entered their primetime matchup at 38–20, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference. Houston is on pace for its fourth straight 50-win season, and its eighth consecutive playoff appearance with Harden.