James Harden Moves to No. 5 on All-Time Made Threes List

Michael Shapiro

James Harden advanced to No. 5 on the all-time made threes list on Saturday. Harden surpassed both Vince Carter and Jason Terry for the No. 5 spot as the Rockets faced the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston.

The 2017-18 MVP entered Saturday night with 2,279 made threes in his first 11 NBA seasons. He was one three behind Carter and three triples behind Terry after Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Harden has been a prolific three-point shooter since joining the Rockets in 2012-13. He is currently on pace to lead the NBA in threes for the third straight season in 2019-20, and no played has made more shots from beyond the arc since 2015-16. Steph Curry trails Harden by nearly 100 threes after playing just four games this season. 

Houston has cruised of late, entering Saturday's matchup with five straight double-digit victories. Harden has been in the midst of a similarly strong stretch, averaging 33 points per game in his last 10 contests while shooting 39.3% from three. 

Harden is tracking to win his third straight scoring title this season, sitting at 35.2 points per game before facing Boston. Houston's shooting guard will join a class of NBA luminaries if he wins three consecutive scoring titles, becoming the sixth member of the club alongside Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, George Gervin, Bob McAdoo and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Rockets entered their primetime matchup at 38–20, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference. Houston is on pace for its fourth straight 50-win season, and its eighth consecutive playoff appearance with Harden. 

James Harden: 'Double Teams' Proves Best Player Status

Harden leads the league with 35.2 points per game despite a stream of double teams sent his way in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Continues Feud With Giannis After ASG Insult

Harden: "I wish I could just run and be 7-feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all."

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Unbothered by Rising Technical Count

Russell Westbrook is now two regular-season technicals shy of earning a one-game suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Jeff Green to Stay With Rockets For Rest of 2019-20

Green has scored 39 points while making eight of 13 threes in his first four games with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Impressed by Rookie Ja Morant

Morant scored 26 points and added eight assists in a win over the Rockets on Jan. 14.

Michael Shapiro

Ct33

Ja Morant Praises 'Disrespected' Russell Westbrook

Westbrook torched Morant and the Grizzlies with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Bully Grizzlies in Blowout Win

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 33 points on Wednesday, while James Harden contributed 30 points on 16 shots.

Michael Shapiro

Ct33

Gordon Out vs. Grizzlies With Bruised Right Knee

Gordon scored 16 points in 28 minutes as the Rockets beat the Knicks on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Thriving as Rockets Rim Protector

Covington has 18 blocks since making his Rockets' debut on Feb. 6, the second-most of all NBA players.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Praises Harden Performance After Kobe Memorial

James Harden scored 37 points in a win over the Knicks on Monday after attending Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro