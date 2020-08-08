InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

James Harden Named MVP Finalist for Fourth Straight Season

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden was named an MVP finalist on Saturday, the NBA announced.

Harden is joined by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers forward LeBron James. The three-time scoring champion is Houston's lone awards finalist for the 2019-20 season. 

Harden is no stranger to the MVP race. He won the award in 2016-17, and he's registered a second-place MVP finish in three of the last five seasons. Harden finished second last year as Antetokounmpo won his first MVP. 

It's been a tale of two seasons for Harden. He started 2019-20 on a historic scoring tear, averaging 39.3 points and 7.5 assists per game in his first 25 contests. But Harden struggled mightily in the months leading up to the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus. Harden's scoring dipped to 28.7 points per game from Jan. 15 to March 10, and he shot just 40.7% from the field and 30.6% from three. The break in the season came at an opportune time for the eight-time All-Star. 

Harden has looked closer to MVP form in Orlando. He's averaging 33.8 points per game in his last four contests, and he dropped 39 against the Lakers in a win on Thursday. If Harden continues his current stretch through the postseason, the Rockets have at least a puncher's chance at the Larry O'Brien Trophy. 

Harden is unlikely to actually win MVP this season. Antetokounmpo is a heavy favorite to take home the award for the second straight year, and James' revival of the Lakers will likely to give him a second-place finish. But we shouldn't discount Harden's brilliance over the last half-decade. He's the best scorer of his generation and a perennial MVP candidate. Houston remains at least a fringe Finals contender regardless of his supporting cast. Harden may never win a championship nor another MVP, but his legacy is frankly secure. There are few better players this decade. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook, Gordon Likely Out for Rockets vs. Kings

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he wants to see Gordon play in at least one seeding game before the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Blitz Lakers From Three in Blowout Win

James Harden led all scorers on Thursday with 39 points as Houston hit 21 threes in a 113-97 victory.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers With Bruised Quad

Westbrook was held to just 15 points on 5-14 from the field in Tuesday's loss to the Blazers.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Hope Gordon Plays in Seeding Games Before Playoffs

Gordon was diagnosed with an ankle sprain following Houston's scrimmage against the Celtics on July 28.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests in Orlando Bubble

None of the 343 players in Orlando have registered a positive COVID-19 test since the last round of results were released on July 29.

Michael Shapiro

How Can Russell Westbrook, Rockets Break the Harden Trap?

Houston's point guard served as the primary release valve when the Blazers double-teamed James Harden on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Carmelo Anthony Exacts Revenge on Rockets With Dagger Three

Anthony's three in the final minute on Tuesday gave the Blazers a five-point lead it would never relinquish.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets MVPs Struggle in Loss to Damian Lillard, Blazers

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for just 38 points on 31 shots as Houston registered its first loss in the NBA bubble.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Face New Challenge Against Damian Lillard, Blazers

The Rockets passed tests against a pair of imposing frontcourts over the weekend. Can they contain Damian Lillard on Tuesday?

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Bucks

Westbrook scored eight points in the final three minutes of Sunday's win over Milwaukee.

Michael Shapiro