James Harden achieved a career milestone on Saturday night as he moved ahead of Jamal Crawford for the No. 7 spot on the all-time made threes leaderboard.

The two-time scoring champion passed Crawford for the No. 7 slot late in the first quarter against the Lakers on Saturday night. He entered Saturday's contest at the Toyota Center tied with Crawford after going just 1-6 from three in a loss to the Blazers on Wednesday.

Harden is fourth among active players on the all-time threes list, trailing Steph Curry, Kyle Korver and Vince Carter. Harden should pass Carter by season's end, entering Saturday night just 44 made threes behind the Hawks' veteran.

The 2017-18 MVP has made 200-plus threes in five consecutive seasons. Harden is currently on pace to lead the league in made triples for the third consecutive year. His 1,901 threes since joining the Rockets in October 2012 trails only Curry.

Harden entered Saturday night making a career-high five threes per game this season while shooting a 37.3% clip from beyond the arc. He has struggled from three of late, though, making just 18 of his last 65 three-point attempts (27.7%) before facing Los Angeles. Harden has never shot worse than 34% from three in a season.

Harden and the Rockets lead the NBA with 15.5 made threes per game. They've led the NBA in that category in each of the last four seasons.

The Rockets entered Saturday night looking to end a two-game losing streak. They sit fifth in the West at 26–14, 6.5 games back of the Lakers for the conference's best record.