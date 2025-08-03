Jeff Teague Comments on Cam Whitmore and Houston Rockets Future Matchup
Just about two months ago, it appeared that Cam Whitmore was going to be a key player on the Rockets' roster this upcoming season before offseason moves were made.
New acquisitions left the Rockets needing to make room and figure out what roles each player will play going forward. Unfortunately, this left Cam Whitmore out of the picture on Houston's roster, leading the Rockets to trade the 21-year-old wing before he ever got a chance to break through.
Whitmore was traded to the Washington Wizards for two second-round picks and cash considerations. At the time of the trade, the Rockets received a bit of backlash for only receiving two second-rounders and cash, as fans believed the young wing was worth more than what was returned.
Fans' feelings aside, consider Cam Whitmore's feelings for a quick second. Having just watched Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks get traded for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, compared to your trade being pretty much table scraps, this could light a fire under the 21-year-old, especially in his first game against Houston this season.
Following his trade, Whitmore spoke to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson in an exclusive interview about his future, to which an interesting answer was given when asked about Durant in Houston.
"What are your thoughts on Kevin Durant now playing for Houston?"
"I mean, Kevin Durant’s a fit, but at the end of the day, that calendar is marked when the day comes, and so it’s gonna be a good game!"
On a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast, host and former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague chimed in on these comments made by Cam. He also gave an insight into who he thinks will have a better revenge game between Whitmore and new Phoenix guard Jalen Green.
"Cam Whitmore got traded for cash, right? Second round pick or something,” said Teague. "He's gonna kill Houston when he plays them, I don't know if Jalen Green is gonna kill them though."
While Teague's assessment may be a bit premature, considering the fact that Cam Whitmore played 51 games last season, averaging 16 minutes, he could be playing like a rabid dog let off the leash as his new team, the Washington Wizards, provides far more opportunity and even a chance at starting.
Compared to Suns guard Jalen Green, who has shown fans and analysts what his production can look like, averaging 21 points this past season, Whitmore may have a higher upside at this stage in their careers because of the untapped potential he offers.
Both players will be matchups to watch for Houston Rockets fans as they anticipate the 2025-26 season. Games against the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards could now be set up for intense games.