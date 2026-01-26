Kevin Durant Credits Rockets' Training Staff for Instant Success, Acclimation

Kevin Durant's fit on the Houston Rockets has been fairly seamless. He hasn't needed any ramp-up time.

There hasn't been a need for an acclimation period or adjustment time.

But this shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, specifically as it pertains to Durant. He can essentially play anywhere, in any system or scheme.

He's a bucket-getter through and through and doesn't need a bevy of field goal attempts to effect the game as a scorer.

Granted, his impact spans much further than just scoring, which has been on display this season as well. He's certainly capable of being a tertiary playmaker or offensive initiator.

To the Rockets' benefit, considering their playmaking deficit and lack of table-setting guards on the roster.

(Hence their interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado).

Durant is also an underrated defender. He hasn't backed down on that end at all this season.

(Or at any point in previous seasons, ranking as the league's best isolation defender last season).

Durant has had 16 3-point games this season, which ranks as the eighth-most.

Speaking of, he's had 30-point games in consecutive nights. And three times in the Rockets' last five games.

He's likely looking at an All-NBA bid. Another one, I should add, as he's already made 11 All-NBA teams (six First-Team selections and five Second-Team selections).

The Rockets' decision to trade for Durant was a polarizing one. To many, punting on the youth and potential of Jalen Green, who is still just 23-years-old, for a 37-year-old Durant was a bad call.

Regardless of how poorly Green fared in the Rockets' opening round postseason series against the Golden State Warriors.

But Durant has averaged 26.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, roughly two stocks on defense, 51.6 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from three-point range, 88.5 percent from the free throw line, 58 percent effective field goal percentage and 63.6 percent true shooting.

Durant has credited the Rockets' infrastructure for the season that he's had.

"I just think that coming into the gym, we've got a great coaching staff, got a great training staff. They keep me ready. They keep me engaged mentally, physically. I'm just enjoying waking up every morning."

Fortunately, for the Rockets, Durant has managed to be durable this season. He hasn't missed any time due to injury, which is good, because the Rockets would have a much tougher path if he had to miss any time.