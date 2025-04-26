Jimmy Butler Ruled out for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Golden State star Jimmy Butler is officially ruled out for Game 3 between the Warriors and Rockets, and Jonathan Kuminga will be starting in his place.
After being undercut by a tripping Amen Thompson going for a rebound early in Game 2, Butler promptly exited the game and was diagnosed with a deep glute muscle contusion. He was made questionable for Game 3, and he reportedly wanted to play, but it seems Golden State will play it safe for at least one game.
The news is obviously massive for the contest, which will give a huge boost of momentum to the winner with the series currently at 1-1. Houston won the last game big, coasting off a 38-point performance from fourth-year guard Jalen Green.
Defensively, everything now changes for the Rockets, as Butler has carried a massive load since joining Golden State's rotation, scoring near-18 points per game on 48% shooting. Kuminga has had a tumultuous time with the Warriors, failing to find his rhythm in Steve Kerr's rotation, even voicing his frustration over the last week.
Kuminga didn't play in his squad's 95-85 win in Game 1, and scored just 11 points on 12 shots in Game 2. Per Charania, the Warriors are expected to put rookie center Quentin Post into the starting lineup, too, joining Draymond Green and Kuminga in the frontcourt.
The Warriors have been among the best teams in the league since adding Butler to the rotation at the trade deadline, but are now left with longtime superstar Steph Curry to lead them.