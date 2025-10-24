John Wall Says Rockets Need Point Guard, But He Isn't Interested
John Wall knows a thing or two about point guard play. The man was one of the league's better point guards of the 2010s, en route to a borderline Hall of Fame career.
Wall even became an All-NBA floor general and made five All-Star teams, carrying the Washington Wizards to the playoffs on four different occasions. Prior to Wall, the Wizards had missed the playoffs in five consecutive seasons.
After Wall's departure, the Wizards made the playoffs just once in five seasons. Wall became a 10-assist point guard quite regularly, averaging double-digits in assists in three consecutive seasons.
Again, the man knows the position. Even at the end of his career with the Houston Rockets, Wall averaged 20.7 points and 6.9 assists, still displaying the athleticism to get to the rim and go coast to coast.
Wall's former team finds themselves in need of a floor general, promoting coach Ime Udoka to tinker with the starting lineup in hopes of a long-term fill-in for Fred VanVleet.
Amen Thompson has been forced to play the facilitator role, which is now out of position for him, as he's become more of a wing player.
(And has become much better in this role, by the way).
Reed Sheppard technically plays the point guard spot but he's not a floor general. He's more of a spot-up shooter.
Granted, in Houston's opening night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sheppard didn't do much of anything significant, aside from prove how valuable VanVleet is.
(If that even counts).
Wall spoke to well-respected NBA reporter Chris Haynes on NBATV's The Association and emphasized the importance of the Rockets landing a floor general.
"Houston better find a point guard now! They can't bring the ball up the court."
Wall took to Twitter (or X, or whatever you want to call it) to let it be known that he wasn't interested and was enjoying his new media role.
"Naw I’m good wit my new career bra."
Which is easy to say when not being offered a veteran-minimum deal, to the tune of $3.6 million, based on Wall's 13 years of service.
Granted, the Rockets don't have the ability to offer him that, as they're just $1.3 million under the first apron. So maybe Wall wouldn't be interested in Houston's situation after all.
But again, the Rockets will have a hard time finding a floor general, based on their cap situation, unless trading VanVleet's $25 million, which he'd have to sign off on.
Trading Tari Eason would help, but he'd only present $5.7 million in salary filler, which likely wouldn't be enough to net a real difference-maker.
But Wall is right about the Rockets' need for a point guard.