Kawhi Leonard Could Give Rockets Problems in Playoff Series
The Houston Rockets are awaiting who they will face in the first round of the playoffs, which begin next weekend.
The Rockets will learn who their first-round playoff opponent will be after Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup between the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds, which could be a number of teams.
Whether they end up in that spot or not, the Los Angeles Clippers could be an opponent for the Rockets down the line, and The Athletic insider Law Murray believes that Kawhi Leonard will be a massive difference-maker in a potential series.
"It’s not even that Leonard scores a lot. It’s how efficient he is, and the fact that his skill set allows him to be in lineups where there are no defensive weaknesses. Since March 5, he’s made 43.2 percent from 3, 52.4 percent from the field overall while compiling 3.5 assists and only 1.6 turnovers. That last number is key because the biggest weakness in the Clippers’ offense this season has been donations, but the GoFundMe has closed with Leonard taking on his appropriate role as an apex bucket hunter," Murray writes.
"The Rockets have plenty of options to defend him. We know that Dillon Brooks enjoys the Leonard matchup. But Leonard is a player who invites physicality and always stays locked in. It’s harder to key in on Leonard’s offense, which has made him and his team much more challenging to contain."
In the meantime, the Rockets will play their final regular season game tomorrow against the Denver Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. CT.