Kevin Durant Has Nothing Left to Prove, But the Rockets Can Elevate His Legacy
When the Houston Rockets traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets back during the 2020-21 NBA season, nobody could have predicted them to land his new co-star less than five years later. For the Rockets, it was the end of an era that saw the organization ignite a full-fledged rebuild.
The Rockets were meticulous in their process, always remaining hesitant to chase names and consistently drafting talent to build a young core. Aside from signing Fred VanVleet in 2023, they never targeted stars after Harden's departure. The rebuild had to be organic.
And it certainly paid off. Houston was in the basement of the league for a few years, but things started to change when Ime Udoka led the Rockets to a 41-41 record in his first season as the head coach.
There was a spark that could light the fire for Houston to get back to the postseason, and that happened in 2025. Houston soared to a 52-30 record with one of the league's top defenses before suffering a first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. A tough end to the NBA year was overshadowed by the foundation for a title contender.
The Rockets could have stayed patient, but the opportunity to get Durant was too good to pass up. He just happened to be on the market at a point when his trade value was lower than ever, and Houston finally pounced on a star. The city got its guy, and the partnership is perfect.
At the turn of the decade, both sides took steps back in terms of reputation. A perennial playoff team lost its franchise star in Harden and suffered the consequences. Fans had to go through seasons of losing immediately after title contention.
Durant, on the other hand, had some rough tenures with the Nets and Phoenix Suns after striking gold with the Warriors near the end of the 2010s. Two superteams projected to win championships flopped tremendously, and while the fault may not have been on the all-time scorer, his image took a hit (not that he necessarily cares what other people say).
But when the Rockets rose to prominence, Durant's team suffered its worst season in years. The Suns went 36-46 despite the 37-year-old still producing at a high level on offense. When Durant wasn't on the floor, Phoenix went 3-17.
Now, the partnership between the 6-foot-11 wing and the Rockets has the chance to pay dividends. Houston has been starving for a go-to scorer, and Durant complements the defensive powerhouse, highlighted by a young core and not a superstar trio. He fits the system.
At this point, Durant has nothing to prove. He's an MVP, a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time All-Star. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball.
But he isn't done yet. This is the best situation he's had in years, based on the fact that the Rockets are a young, up-and-comer, and teams win not based on names, but systems. Udoka's defensive-oriented group is now balanced by Durant's offensive production on the other end.
Will championships come out of this partnership? It's up in the air even after the hype. The Rockets are already without veteran point guard Fred VanVleet due to a torn ACL, leaving the Slim Reaper with an even younger rotation.
It may take time before Houston sees things come to fruition, but Durant will remain with the Rockets for what could be his final chapter after signing a two-year, $90 million extension. At this point, he has nothing to lose, but everything to gain at the same time.