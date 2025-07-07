Kevin Durant, Jalen Green Say Goodbyes as Historic Trade is Made Official
On Sunday, the Houston Rockets officially shipped Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft capital to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. The historic seven-team trade couldn't be made official until the first calendar day of the new league year, which happened to be July 6.
In the deal, the Rockets also landed Clint Capela.
Durant, who spent the better part of three seasons with the Suns, took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the Suns franchise and community for his time in the desert.
"My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remember it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"
Durant, who arrived in Phoenix via trade, and the Suns reached the postseason in two of his three seasons there, reaching the Western Conference Semifinals in 2023, before falling to the eventual champion Denver Nuggets team within six games.
Green also took to Instagram to thank the city of Houston and its fans for their support throughout the course of his first four NBA seasons.
“H town !!!! Thank you for everything the support and love from day 1 is sum I'll never forget it's 4ever”.
The Rockets also shared tributes for both Green and Brooks on X when the deal was made official.
Green was homegrown in Houston, as the Rockets drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, which happened to be their first official draft pick during the rebuild.