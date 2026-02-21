The Rockets Case for Contention is Up in the Air

In the immediate aftermath of the Kevin Durant trade last summer, the Houston Rockets were penciled in as the biggest threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder's chances of repeating as NBA champions. Especially in the Western Conference.

Even those who weren't as sold had Houston as the third-best team in the conference, behind the Denver Nuggets.

Now 54 games into the season, the Rockets have the third-best record in the West, behind only the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets have victories over each of the aforementioned teams this season. Which begs the question of whether the Rockets are a legitimate title contender.

It all depends on who you ask. For example, if you ask Robert Zeglinski of USA Today, the answer is yes.

Zeglinski has the Rockets ranked as one of just nine teams with a viable chance to win the title.

"I do think the Rockets still have enough, on paper, to win it all.," he wrote. "This remains a great roster. Count out Durant at your own risk. But they're going to have to figure out their team disconnect, stop making mountains out of mole hills, and perhaps find someone more comfortable with regularly handing the ball. Maybe that's easier said than done."

In theory, anything is possible with Kevin Durant, assuming full health.

At the end of the day, it's a superstar-driven league. Durant still has his super powers, and stars shine brightest in the playoffs.

But for a team to be viewed as a legitimate title contender, that means they're capable of making a deep title run. Role players have to step up consistently.

The Rockets haven't really been consistent at all this season, seeing as they've lost 11 games to teams below .500.

The true mark of a good team is being able to beat teams that you're supposed to beat. The 2017-18 Rockets were great at that. It was pretty much always a given that they'd not only win, but in convincing fashion, when faced off against a non-contending team.

But this iteration of the Rockets is a good team.

On some nights, they're dominant. On other nights, when you expect them to be dominant, they don't quite have the juice. Ime Udoka has also had some shortcomings this season. Or rather, unexplainable gaffes, especially with his use of Reed Sheppard, who seemingly has a short leash.

However, he's clearly Houston's biggest X-factor.

If the Rockets are able to identify some sort of table-setter at the point guard spot, I'd easily put them in the league's top-tier of contenders. Without that, it's hard to view their ceiling as anything greater than a second-round postseason exit.