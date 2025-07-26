Kevin Durant Opens Up the Entire Floor for the Houston Rockets on Offense
The Houston Rockets realized after their seven-game loss to the Golden State Warriors that they still needed a go-to scorer who they could rely on, especially in the playoffs, when defenses are locked in. Only elite offensive players still find a way to get a basket, even when playing against elite defenses.
That's why the Rockets went all in on Kevin Durant, trading away their first post-James Harden draft pick, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks. Durant, of course, is a future Hall of Famer, 15-time All-Star and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. Durant brings the Rockets another player with championship experience but also someone who will be the team's no-doubt closer.
Durant also brings something the Rockets haven't had in a long time, and that is a player who can score from anywhere on the court. For the last several years, the Rockets have had players who were good offensive players but had weaknesses on the defensive end. Some were great at getting to the basket or scoring in the post, while others performed better from beyond the arc. Durant is the first player since James Harden to score in all three zones.
Before the implementation of the Morey ball, Harden operated not just at the basket and the 3-point line but also in the midrange. Harden's midrange step-back was one of the most unstoppable moves in the NBA. Later years would see the Rockets go all-in on the 3-point shot and layup concept, which all but voided Harden's midrange shot.
Now, with the trade for Durant, the Rockets are adding a player who they can move all around the court, which will open up the Rockets' offense. Durant also gives the Rockets a player who thrived in catch and shoot situations, spot up and coming off of screens, where he ranked top 10 in all three categories.
Durant's post-up game is an underrated part of his game. Standing 6-foot-11 and having a high release on his shot, Durant is able to rise up over any defender, even in the paint. That type of versatility makes Ime Udoka's life a lot easier, as at times his play calling was limited due to the personnel.
Now with Durant, Udoka can open up his playbook similar to how he did with Jayson Tatum in Boston. The Rockets depended on their defense to win more times than not last season, but now with Kevin Durant on the team, they will be able to open up their offense and not only beat teams with rebounding and defense but also with a balanced offensive attack.