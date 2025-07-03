Lakers Linked to Rockets' Cam Whitmore Amid Sign-and-Trade Talks
Cam Whitmore has had a rollercoaster tenure with the Houston Rockets over the last two years. Drafted in 2023, Villanova burst onto the scene in his rookie year, becoming one of the most intriguing youngsters in the league.
After averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in his rookie year, Whitmore saw a disappointing decline in playing time and production this past season. He put up just 9.4 points per game while starting the season with abysmally low shooting percentages, resulting in a demotion to the G League.
Whitmore slowly picked it back up as the season went on, getting more opportunities toward the end of the regular season, but the direction was clear: there was little to no room for him on the bench.
The Rockets started the offseason with major splashes, trading for Kevin Durant and signing Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. Fortunately, Houston is shipping off Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks in the process may have freed up room for Whitmore to be a backup wing.
On the flip side, the Rockets are currently hard-capped at the first apron ($195.9 million) with Whitmore still on the roster along with their new signings. The 20-year-old, while extremely promising, is likely to leave in a sign-and-trade for either Finney-Smith and Capela.
A new report from The Athletic says that the Durant trade between the Rockets and Phoenix Suns could be expanded into a league-record seven-team deal. The franchises involved would be the Rockets, Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets.
Whitmore would join Green and Brooks to be the pieces Houston would send out; however, he would not join them in Phoenix. Instead, he would either be sent to the Lakers in exchange for Finney-Smith or the Hawks for Capela.
The Athletic also reported that the Lakers have been linked to Whitmore. He and his camp are reportedly looking for a better opportunity; essentially more playing time.
On the Lakers, Whitmore would immediately be one of the first players off the bench behind Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and newly acquired center Deandre Ayton. The 6-foot-7 wing would be a major spark plug on offense, while his athleticism makes him a viable defender as well.
Los Angeles doesn't have too many bench options after Finney-Smith's departure. Jake LaRavia was brought in on day one of free agency, but he's more of a spot-up shooter. Whitmore would help balance out the bench for a title contender while still getting more opportunities.