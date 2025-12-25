Several Rockets Questionable for Christmas Bout with Lakers

Tonight, the Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Christmas Day slate.

Houston is in desperate need of a pick-me-up game, having suffered five losses in their last seven tries. They've recently dropped games to low-tier West teams in the Pelicans, Kings and Clippers, seeing lowly offense and slipping defense.

Thursday's game against Los Angeles could serve as a bounce-back, though the new-look purple and gold led by Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves, are sure to offer a challenge.

The Rockets stand at 17-10 all-time on Christmas Day. They have now slipped to No. 6 in the Western Conference after battling for the top few spots for the majority of the early season.

The injury report is sure to play a factor, as it always does. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Dorian Finney-Smith — Questionable: Left ankle surgery

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left calf tightness

Jae’Sean Tate — Questionable: Left wrist

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Los Angeles Lakers injuries:

Luka Doncic — Probable: Left leg contusion

Rui Hachimura — Probable: Right groin management

Jaxson Hayes — Out: Left ankle soreness

Gabe Vincent — Out: Lumbar back strain

The Rockets see several notable entries on its injury report, starting with star Alperen Sengun, who is questionable to play.

Sengun, now a one-time All-Star, has obviously been a focal point to the Rockets’ season, averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. The forward will be an essential necessity for Houston to remain competitive, though he’s presently dealing with calf tightness, which can be prone to lingering if not treated correctly.

Additionally, Dorian Finney-Smith is listed as questionable, which is actually a positive. The wing has yet to make his Rockets’ debut this season following an offseason ankle injury, and has been listed as “out” on prior injury reports.

There’s no guarantee DFS plays in tonight’s action, though his being upgraded is certainly a positive sign toward his eventual return. The Rockets can certainly use his defense and shooting on the wing.

The Lakers’ superstar in Doncic is listed on the injury report, though he’s probable to play through a contusion. Forward Rui Hachimura is probable to play, too, with only Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent listed as out.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Los Angeles, CA.