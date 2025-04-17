Make the Case: Reasons for and Against a Rockets First-Round Victory
The Houston Rockets are inching closer to the start of their first-round matchup against the Golden State Warriors. They're gearing up for a difficult series as they take on one of the best shot makers in NBA History in Stephen Curry. The Warriors have a strong team supported by elite play from Jimmy Butler on both ends and unmatched defense by Draymond Green.
The Warriors aren't unbeatable, and the Rockets have the tools to make their games competitive if they can limit some of what makes Golden State successful. But there are a few things that the Warriors can do to shut down the Rockets.
Houston has a few positive traits that could help the team succeed against Golden State. The Rockets rely on their rebounding, defense, and athleticism. They have an advantage in two of these three categories. Houston is the league's best rebounding team, so there aren't many teams comparable in that statistic.
Athletically, the Rockets have a collection of top-tier athletes like Amen Thompson and Jalen Green. Thompson is better at using his elite athleticism for defense and rebounding. He also uses it well for his offensive game when slashing to the rim. Green is even better at using his speed and athleticism to get to the rim, but he can also create shots on step-backs and drives.
Defensively, the Rockets and the Warriors are comparable. Butler and Draymond Green are elite and physical defenders. Players like Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II are also pesky defenders. They also provide timely shooting throughout the games, supporting the scoring effort by the team's two main stars.
Golden State's top two players have a huge experience advantage over the Rockets' top two players. Curry and Butler have been to several Finals and Conference Finals series, and they're confident in their ability to have a deep playoff run.
Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun have no experience in the postseason, and have only experienced meaningful basketball in the past two seasons.
How much experience will impact the series between the Warriors and the Rockets is still to be seen. Houston has several factors that could make things difficult for Golden State, and players like Fred VanVleet and Jeff Green have seen the same heights Golden State has during its Finals runs. However, the Warriors have historically dominated the series against Houston.
If Houston wins this series, it's because it successfully recreated elements it found success in during the regular season. If it loses, it's because it is going against a team with top players who have been through plenty of first-round series.