Should the Rockets Change their Stance on Ja Morant?

Trade season is alive and well in the NBA. In fact, there's only a month before the league's February 5th trade deadline.

Well, less than a month, actually.

Every year, the Houston Rockets are a lock to be one of the most active teams at the deadline.

Although that doesn't always culminate into an actual deal.

Thus far, the only activity we've seen by the Rockets has been merely a shifting of their two-way roster spots.

Which doesn't count, because none of those guys have become impact players.

The last trade we saw from Houston was the deal that brought Kevin Durant to the Rockets.

Later on, the same deal was expanded to include Clint Capela.

Since then, crickets.

And that deal was made official back in July.

A mere six months ago.

We've heard more about who the Rockets don't want to trade for.

Take Trae Young, for example. Who was traded for an essential salary dump move.

Houston had no interest. Understandably.

Ja Morant has officially been made available, also. Houston doesn't have interest in the two-time All-Star guard either.

Should they, though?

According to USA Today's Wajih AlBaroudi, Houston should change their stance.

"The Rockets are in no rush to make a move as they sit 22-12 in the crowded West. But to truly take a championship leap, Houston may need a guard of Morant's caliber. Fred VanVleet's preseason torn ACL has led Houston to a playmaking-by-committee approach spearheaded by Alperen Şengün. That doesn't seem sustainable when defenses ratchet up in the playoffs, and Morant is someone you could trust to get to the basket when the clock is winding down and the ball isn't moving quite as smoothly."

The writer proposes a deal between Houston and Memphis that sends Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The trade works mathematically, but VanVleet has the ability to veto any deal, as it's been noted, due to a no-trade clause.

The Grizzlies have undergone a rebuild, of sorts, parting with Desmond Bane and Taylor Jenkins all within a relatively short time span.

(Jenkins was ousted in March and Bane was traded in June).

Not to mention parting with Dillon Brooks in the summer of 2023, which they made more public than any of their other moves.

(Although he's probably happier right now than any of the other mentioned names).

Sometimes, players need a new start. Especially when they feel they've been written off, like Morant has.

Could Houston be his "bounce-back" of sorts? Well, we know he won't be, because the Rockets don't want such a pairing.

But could he help unlock Houston's offense? I suppose we'll never know.