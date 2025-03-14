Inside The Rockets

Mavericks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to being found by Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts to being found by Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum (0) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets welcome their Lone Star State rival Dallas Mavericks for a Texas two-step tonight at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets are hoping to build on their winning streak, and they will have a good chance to do so against the struggling Mavericks, who have seen their season go into freefall since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and suffered more injuries than any team in the league.

Mavericks vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Friday, Mar. 14
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Kyrie Irving (OUT - knee)
  • C Dereck Lively II (OUT - ankle)
  • C Daniel Gafford (OUT - knee)
  • PF Anthony Davis (OUT - adductor)
  • SF Olivier Maxence-Prosper (OUT - wrist)
  • PF Kai Jones (OUT - quad)
  • PG Jaden Hardy (OUT - ankle)
  • PF P.J. Washington (OUT - ankle)

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

Mavericks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

  • PG Max Christie
  • SG Dante Exum
  • SF Klay Thompson
  • PF Naji Marshall
  • C Kessler Edwards

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News