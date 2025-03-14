Mavericks vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets welcome their Lone Star State rival Dallas Mavericks for a Texas two-step tonight at the Toyota Center.
The Rockets are hoping to build on their winning streak, and they will have a good chance to do so against the struggling Mavericks, who have seen their season go into freefall since trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and suffered more injuries than any team in the league.
Mavericks vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Friday, Mar. 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Mavericks vs. Rockets Injury Report
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Kyrie Irving (OUT - knee)
- C Dereck Lively II (OUT - ankle)
- C Daniel Gafford (OUT - knee)
- PF Anthony Davis (OUT - adductor)
- SF Olivier Maxence-Prosper (OUT - wrist)
- PF Kai Jones (OUT - quad)
- PG Jaden Hardy (OUT - ankle)
- PF P.J. Washington (OUT - ankle)
Houston Rockets
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Mavericks vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Dallas Mavericks
- PG Max Christie
- SG Dante Exum
- SF Klay Thompson
- PF Naji Marshall
- C Kessler Edwards
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.