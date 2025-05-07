Miami Heat Star Could be Option for Houston Rockets on Trade Market
This offseason, the Houston Rockets might look at exploring trade ideas.
Rafael Stone talked about continuity with the team, and it sounds more likely than not that the Rockets will run it back next year with the same roster. However, the NBA is a business and Ime Udoka, as well as Stone, want to win soon.
Tyler Herro could be a good piece for Houston. The Rockets need a scorer, and that is exactly what Herro is. Jalen Green had his best season this year, but he did not show up in the Playoffs. However, Green is 22 and still has many years to grow as a player. Herro has proven himself as a scorer, and he has Finals experience. Pairing him with Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun could answer Houston's shooting problems.
Herro is 25 years old, and like Sengun, was a first-time All-Star this season. He has shown that he can score at will, and make plays when it matters the most. The Heat's season was on the fringe in the Play-In, and he had two 30+ point games to put them into the postseason.
It would take quite a bit to get Herro out of Miami, but he could thrive in Houston with a few on-ball talents already residing there. The Rockets are a young squad on the brink of contention, and almost came back down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors. Trading for a scorer is all that Houston has to do in order to be a stronger contender.
The Heat's young star could also be great for the Rockets in the future. Reed Sheppard and Herro in the backcourt is dangerous to any opponent due to their shooting. Both guards are able to create space and make tough shots.
Trading for the 25-year-old would take a lot, but the price would certainlt be less than a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Devin Booker, and more players who's names have been rumored around Houston. Herro would be a great piece in order to help spacing and shooting, and his experience could bring a lot to the other players on the team.