Mock Draft: Rockets Grab Project Forward in Lottery
The Houston Rockets are currently one of the best and hottest teams in the league, surging to the No. 2 spot in the West, where they’ll likely sit heading into their first postseason since 2020.
Despite that, they’ve positioned themselves well for the 2025 NBA Draft, too, set to add a lottery pick via the Phoenix Suns’ first round pick acquired in the offseason. While they already have a talented young core of players, that’s set to get even better in just a matter of months.
In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, the Rockets gambled on Arizona one-and-done forward Carter Bryant with the No. 12 pick. You can watch the full video below, or read on to examine the fit between team and player:
Bryant saw a lesser statistical output than his fellow freshmen fives stars, averaging just 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals across 19 minutes per game with Arizona. Despite that, he saw great success as a role player, shooting a solid 46% overall and a decent 37% from beyond the arc.
His mostly stayed within his role as an off-ball scorer and stingy defender with the Wildcats, but projects to be great at both of those things in the NBA with his bulky 6-foot-8 frame.
The Rockets likely won’t be ready to roll rookies out for major minutes next season, as showcased by Reed Sheppard’s rookie year. But they could stash Bryant in the G League and use him in late-game situations, in order to help develop his game for the future.
A player like Bryant likely wouldn’t add much in the short-term, but could be a massive boon in a few years as a lengthy wing or forward playing off of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and more.