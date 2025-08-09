NBA Analyst Believes Rockets' Wing Can Be Top Two-Way Player
Not too many players have come into the league and become a defensive cornerstone for a team the way Rockets wing Amen Thompson has in his first two seasons.
In fact, at age 22, only seven other players have accomplished the rare feat of making an NBA All-Defensive first team the way Amen Thompson has in his second year.
He logged 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per this past year, and showed his ability to guard multiple positions with ease, making the Rockets' Thompson twin a prime candidate for a rising star in the league.
Gearing up for his third season in the league, the 22-year-old wing has received plenty of praise as one of the league's budding stars, with some media members and analysts believing Thompson's offense is the only component of his game that is holding him back from an All-NBA caliber player.
In a recent segment on NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins dropped his Big Perk's Big List of top ten defensive players, featuring the Rockets' rising star as the No. 3 best defensive player in the league ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder's Lugent Dort and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
"Amen Thompson, I believe, has the possibility to be the best two-way player in the game in the next two years," said Big Perk. "One of two players to get 85 steals and 85 blocks last season. Draymond Green had high praise for this young man after having to battle him in a seven-game series."
Only former Defensive Player of the Year Jarren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies logged 85 blocks and 85 steals this past season, putting Thompson in solid company. Yet between the former NBA DPOY and the Rockets' Thompson twin, only Amen made this year's All-Defensive first team.
Defense aside, the 22-year-old wing has the speed, handle and aggressiveness to finish at the rim with ease, which was seen on display all throughout this past season as Amen would take a leap from a 9.5 point per game average as a rookie to 14.1 points in his second year.
On a recent episode of ESPN Tim Legler's ALL NBA podcast, the NBA Analyst added to the praise of Amen Thompson's future in the league.
“He’s going to be a superstar in this league, I believe it. And he’s going to get there sooner than later.”
Now looking ahead to Amen Thompson's third year, the wing will be delighted to learn from an elite scoring wing like Kevin Durant, on top of the offseason work the 22-year-old is already putting in.
Thompson has spent the summer working with Olin Simplis, aka the Guard Whisperer, who is the same trainer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander used prior to this MVP campaign this past season.
He has also spent some time with well-known NBA trainer Chris Brickley to work on his offensive game, proving to be ready to take his game to another level for next season.
While the young wing might not reach an MVP status in his third season, he can certainly take another formidable leap for the Rockets, especially in a season where they will hope to contend for an NBA title.