NBA Draft Update: Rockets' Biggest Needs Before Playoffs
The 2025 NBA Draft isn't the biggest concern at the moment for the Houston Rockets. Holding the second seed in the Western Conference, the Rockets and the organization are focused on the upcoming playoffs and building on the young core. However, Houston still has a reason have an increased focus on the draft due to the team owning the Phoenix Suns' first-round pick this year.
The Suns have struggled mightily this season, so there's a very real chance they end up in the lottery at 35-40. The Rockets could have a chance at high-end talent, which would add to their already deep core of young players.
While yet another rookie wouldn't be expected to see much time on a playoff team, Houston could fill in some positional and team needs with such a pick. The Rockets are not perfect and can emphasize the future.
Backup Point Guard
Fred VanVleet has been inconsistent for the greater part of the season, shooting 37.9% from the field and 34.5% from three. Nevertheless, he's still been a solid facilitator and even if Houston moves on from him, there are plenty of point guards available for an upgrade.
However, the Rockets lack depth at the one. With their backup technically is Amen Thompson. The second-year forward is a great passer, but he works so well on the wing and they could use another floor general.
Backup Center
This one is a bit controversial because Steven Adams has gotten better throughout the season. However, he hasn't been available as much at 31 years old and isn't as impactful on offense as other backup bigs.
Houston doesn't have to go after a center, but since the guards and forwards have more depth, it makes sense for the organization to take a viable backup big or a draft-and-stash. It's also worth noting that Adams is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
Shooting
Straying away from positional needs, the Rockets could use more three-point shooting to complement their elite defense and facilitation. Houston ranks 23rd in three-point percentage, 25th in threes made, and 16th in points per game.
The offense is acceptable right now, but it could be a lot better. Taking a high-floor, low-ceiling prospect who can merely be a catch-and-shoot presence would do wonders for this group.