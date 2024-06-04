NBA Free Agency: 76ers' Tobias Harris Seeking 'A Great Situation,' Per Source
The Philadelphia 76ers are entering a critical offseason, which will result in Tobias Harris exploring the free agency market this summer.
Harris will presumably end his six-year tenure with the 76ers, where he played a vital role in helping the franchise establish itself as a contender — averaging 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds across 378 career games.
Harris will be one of the most sought-after players in free agency. A source told Sports Illustrated's Inside the Rockets that the veteran forward is seeking a "great situation" and a team that will allow his talents to flourish.
Over the last two seasons, Harris' usage (19.1%) has been at its lowest since his rookie year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Yet, there has not been a decline in his on-court production, where he averaged a combined 15.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent from behind the arc, and 6.1 rebounds.
Harris will respect the interests of each team. Several playoff-caliber franchises will pursue Harris, given his two-way ability to elevate any organization's championship aspirations, as winning will remain one of his top objectives. However, when it comes to a rebuilding team, there is no situation he will look past, per a source.
Harris' qualities as a leader and mentor will be desired traits that a rebuilding franchise will value. His time with the 76ers displayed his leadership, as he also helped Tyrese Maxey establish his footing in the NBA.
The Detroit Pistons, who have roughly $64 million entering free agency, will be one of six non-playoff teams from the 2023-24 season who will have the most cap space in the league.
Harris played two and a half seasons with the Pistons. Due to his background in the community and the relationships he established during his previous tenure, rejoining the Pistons would still be considered a good situation, per a source.
Harris' influence on a rebuilding franchise will be similar to that of Fred VanVleet, who joined the Houston Rockets on a three-year max contract in 2023. His production on and off the court resulted in the Rockets' 41-41 record — their most successful season after three consecutive years in basketball purgatory.
The 76ers acquired Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2019. Although his tenure with the franchise is coming to an end, Harris will remain appreciative of his time in Philadelphia.
