NBA Insider Picks Rockets' Amen Thompson for Most Improved Player
Amen Thompson has quickly developed into one of the NBA's better young players. Certainly on the defensive end of the floor, where the Houston Rockets wing makes life miserable for opponents.
He made the First-Team All-Defense in just his second season and had a viable argument for Defensive Player of the Year, especially after the season-ending injury suffered by San Antonio Spurs Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Thompson's 6-foot-7 frame gives him length to defend essentially every player on the floor.
Not to mention his seven-foot wingspan.
He's also one of the league's top-tier athletes, which benefits him immensely on both ends of the floor. Offensively, it's a daunting task to prevent him from getting to the cup.
He's not flawless, however. Let's make that clear.
But what player is? Even the game's best players have areas to improve and tighten up.
Thompson could really benefit from getting a tighter handle. It's one of the major challenges of having him at the point guard position, which partially explains why Rockets coach Ime Udoka has moved him to the wing.
Not to mention his inability to shoot from long-range. Granted, we've seen recent examples of players who were highly impactful despite being unable to drain threes.
Think Russell Westbrook, who led the league in scoring twice and even won MVP. Better yet, think Ben Simmons, who is more of Thompson's archetype.
Simmons made All-NBA and ranked second in Defensive Player of the Year voting at his peak.
Thompson doesn't have the same hesitancy and reluctance to hoist long-range shots as Simmons, which helps to put pressure on the defense.
Especially if he's ever able to make them. He's never going to be a sniper, by any stretch of the imagination.
But if he can convert on 34 percent of his attempts -- like Westbrook during his MVP season -- he'd essentially be impossible to stop.
According to Fadeaway World's Eddie Bitar, Thompson could morph into a superstar this season and ascend as a Most Improved Player candidate.
"Already one of the NBA’s elite defenders at just 22 years old, is primed to take the next step toward stardom in 2025-26 for the . His defensive instincts and athleticism earned him All-NBA First Team defensive honors, but his offensive game is what will define his leap.
With Kevin Durant now in Houston, Thompson has the perfect mentor to refine his scoring and decision-making, learning how to pick his spots while playing off an established superstar. If his jumper and shot creation improve even modestly, he could emerge as a legitimate Most Improved Player candidate and solidify himself as the Rockets’ cornerstone of the future."
Thompson has progressed as a scorer in each of his first two seasons, averaging 9.5 points as a rookie on 53.6 percent from the floor and 57.7 percent true shooting, followed by 14.1 points on 55.7 percent from the floor and 60.2 percent true shooting. The addition of Durant will certainly open things up for Thompson on that end.
He could be in line for an All-NBA esque season.