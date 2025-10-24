NBA Insiders Reveal League Personnel's Opinions on Reed Sheppard
Coming into the season, the Houston Rockets were always set to rely on Reed Sheppard to take a leap from reserve to rotation contributor. After a disappointing rookie season marred by limited minutes and poor efficiency, the 21-year-old is ready to take on more responsibilities.
However, those responsibilities increased even more after Fred VanVleet tore his ACL before training camp. Sheppard went from a guard off the bench to a potential starter. The Rockets ended up keeping him outside of the opening five in their first game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In the season opener, Sheppard put up nine points and four assists, but did so on 3-for-11 shooting from the field. He also recorded two turnovers, one of which came late in the game.
While one game shouldn't be a cause for concern, it seems like everyone is divided on Sheppard. Some people believe he can become the two-way contributor that led him to be the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Others believe his frame and discomfort can hold him back.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps revealed differing opinions of an executive and a scout regarding Sheppard. The anonymous executive still thinks highly of the 6-foot-2 guard, while the scout is doubtful as he plays for a title contender.
"Their answer is on the roster, I'm a believer in Reed Sheppard and he will step into that role [alongside Thompson]," the executive said. "You can focus on what he can't do, but I've followed him since he was a teenager and all he's done is overcome doubters. Just give him time."
"Sheppard is such a target on defense, it'll be tough to play him at times," the scout said. "He doesn't have good awareness, he doesn't show good feel and he's often out of position. He does have good hands."
Sheppard is certainly at a disadvantage on defense, given his height and frame. However, at Kentucky, he averaged 12.5 points on 52.1% shooting from three, while leading the SEC in steals per game with 2.5. Even in NBA Summer League and preseason, Sheppard has proven to be effective.
Time will tell if he can truly develop, but unfortunately, it will have to come sooner or later before Houston starts to think about making rash decisions. With VanVleet out, the Rockets have been forced to run taller lineups with their lack of playmaking. Once more contracts become tradeable on December 15, the rumors will start to pile on.