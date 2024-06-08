NBA Legend Salutes Rockets' Cam Whitmore Ahead of Second Season
Cam Whitmore had a promising rookie season, which led the Houston Rockets to view their first-year forward as one of their foundational pieces. He finished his first season averaging 12.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting from the field across 47 games.
However, since the end of the 2023-24 season, Whitmore has showcased himself working out on social media. On Friday afternoon, a photo of Whitmore in the gym led to NBA legend Carmelo Anthony Saluting the soon-to-be second year forward with the message, "Year 2 Loading..."
Whitmore has a relationship with Anthony, as the two parties trained together before the 2023 NBA Draft last offseason.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
During the Rockets' season finale victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, Whitmore recorded his fifth-career 20-point game with 21 points inside the Crypto.com Arena.
He became a critical scoring option for Houston's bench unit. After returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury in March, Whitmore averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field.
As a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, Anthony established himself as one of the league's greatest players. He scored 28,289 career points, which ranks 10th all-time in NBA history.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.