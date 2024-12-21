NBA Mock Draft: Rockets Grab Defensive Stopper
The Houston Rockets have one of the league's deepest young cores, but they have a first-round selection in the 2025 NBA Draft that can add to that.
In a recent mock draft from Space City Scoop analyst James Piercey, the Rockets select North Carolina forward Drake Powell with the No. 19 overall pick.
"Powell feels like a "Udoka guy". He's garnering Herb Jones comparisons. There were questions about Powell's shooting heading into the season, but so far, he's shooting 40% from deep," Piercey writes.
"He's also flashed very little ability to create for himself. Powell is only mustering 5.7 points per game at the moment. That's fine. The Rockets should be looking to add rotation players at this point. Powell fits their identity, and should be able to work his way into the rotation over the next couple of years."
Powell would be a developmental piece for the Rockets, but he has all the tools you want to see in a first-round pick. He can learn behind the current core in hopes of becoming a name for himself within the next few years for the Rockets.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT inside Scotiabank Arena.
