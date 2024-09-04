Inside The Rockets

NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Rearrange Roster with Jalen Green

The Rockets could use Jalen Green to make a deal with a long-rumored team.

Apr 9, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) warms up prior to the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Bucks and Rockets have long been rumored to be in trade talks, with various players mentioned on either side. But a blockbuster deal has never fully come to fruition.

With Houston now owning one of the top young cores in the NBA — one that may have too many mouths to feed — let’s take a look at what kind’ve deal could be had between Milwaukee and the Rockets:

Houston Rockets get: Brook Lopez, Pat Connaughton, 2030 Bucks’ FRP

Milwaukee Bucks get: Jalen Green, Steven Adams

This deal, of course, hinges on the Rockets picking up Green’s team option, which would carve a path for his trading. 

At first glance, Lopez being the headliner for a Green trade isn’t as flashy as many would like. But a deeper dive into his game — and the Rockets’ desire to grab him by any means necessary — shows that his fit alongside franchise star Alperen Sengun is a perfect one. 

Lopez can both protect the rim and shoot three — two of Sengun’s biggest weaknesses — and the Rockets also get a proven backup guard and first round pick back as consolation. The Rockets could choose to extend Lopez, or hunt for other talent in free agency.

The Bucks are able to rearrange their front court with Adams, and add much-needed youth in Green, who could play alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future.

In all likelihood, the famed deals between Houston and Milwaukee never see the light of day. But should this season start heading south for the Rockets, they can certainly work the trade market, as they always have.

