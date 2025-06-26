New Fred VanVleet Contract Paves Way for Rockets-Kevin Durant Extension
The Houston Rockets have been thriving in the early offseason after acquiring one of the league's best players in Kevin Durant. After weeks of speculation, the 36-year-old makes his way back to Texas, joining a team that just went 52-30 in the regular season.
The move did not come without questions, however, as Durant has one year left on his contract. He's making $54.7 million next season with no extension in place. While the Rockets are expected to offer him one soon, it's still a concern for the future, especially considering the team gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach (No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft), and five second-round picks.
However, it looks like a Durant extension is on its way as soon as the trade with the Phoenix Suns finalizes on July 6, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that point guard Fred VanVleet intends to re-sign with the Rockets on a two-year $50 million deal after they decline his $44.9 million player option.
VanVleet now returns to Houston, making an average of $25 million per season for two years rather than having one year worth $44.9 million with the uncertainty of 2026 free agency. The move locks up the former All-Star for an extra season, giving the Rockets a much-needed veteran presence alongside Durant.
Speaking of Durant, the move saves Houston just under $20 million, which gives the team flexibility to extend the former MVP while also being able to target other needs. Durant adds shot creation and three-point shooting, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Rockets' offense is fixed. Players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Quentin Grimes are veterans who could be targeted by Houston in free agency.
Overall, VanVleet's extension, likely followed by Durant's, means the Rockets have no one from their rotation hitting the market. Decisions still have to be made regarding reserves such as Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate, but the main pieces are locked in, beginning with VanVleet's extension.
The biggest priority for teams around the NBA has been staying under the second apron and avoiding the penalties that come with exceeding it. Houston, while posing an incredibly talented core, is still under the mark.