New Report on Rockets' Trade Offer for Kevin Durant
As trade negotiations carry on between the Phoenix Suns and other teams regarding star forward Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets have remained active and interested in acquiring the franchise's next star.
The Rockets are known to still be involved in trade talks, along with the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves. Durant prefers to play for Houston, Miami, or the San Antonio Spurs, while he has no desire to play in Minnesota, according to The Athletic.
The Rockets have perhaps the most interesting package to offer of the three teams still heavily negotiating. They own the Suns' 2025 (No. 10 overall) and 2027 first-round picks, along with plenty of young, promising players who can help Phoenix now and in the future.
A new report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints gave insight into the types of packages Houston has offered. According to Siegel, Jalen Green and the No. 10 pick have been the clear pieces in negotiations; however, the Suns want more in terms of players.
“Jalen Green and the 10th pick in this year's draft present a clear opportunity for the Rockets to swing a deal, but the Suns have demanded more, sources said," Siegel wrote. "Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard are among the young talents in Houston that Phoenix has expressed interest in. The Rockets have not been willing to part with any of the three to this point.”
Green is coming off a season in which he averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The 23-year-old has great numbers on the surface, but he has to develop and drastically improve from his rookie season, with the most glaring concern being his shooting percentages.
Green hasn't been the most efficient and consistent scorer since entering the NBA. That was evident in his first playoff series this past season, where he averaged just 13.3 points on 37.2% shooting from the field.
Houston, which has more leverage than Phoenix in this situation, can continue to be firm in its negotiations while the Suns sift through offers. Because Durant is reluctant to play for the Timberwolves, the Rockets' biggest competition is the Heat, who don't have as much substance in draft capital and young talent.