New Report Reveals Heat Trade Offer for Kevin Durant Before Rockets Deal
By now, fans are eagerly waiting for Kevin Durant to take the court with the Houston Rockets for the first time this upcoming season. The star forward being traded from the Phoenix Suns dominated the early offseason, as the sweepstakes generated plenty of buzz.
The Rockets managed to beat out teams such as the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves for Durant's services, and a two-team deal that originally featured Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital turned into the first-ever seven-team trade in NBA history.
The trade expanded from just the Suns and the Rockets to include the Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, with Houston also acquiring Clint Capela in a sign-and-trade. The Rockets ultimately gave up what was a viewed as an undervalued package for one of the greatest scorers of all time.
While Miami was left with nothing, a new report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reveals the team's offer to the Suns:
Phoenix Suns receive: Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, Jaime Jaquez, Haywood Highsmith, 2025 first-round pick (No. 20)
Miami Heat receive: Kevin Durant, Cody Martin
ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier that the Suns originally wanted either Wiggins or Rozier, Jaquez, Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, the No. 20 pick and a future pick swap. The 20th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft ended up being Kasparas Jakucionis.
Miami's offer didn't feature as much youth as Houston's, which likely led to Phoenix taking the latter. Green is still 23 years old, and while there are questions regarding his efficiency and consistency, he averaged 21 points per game last season for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns also managed to get rookies such as Khaman Maluach, Koby Brea and Rasheer Fleming.
For the Phoenix, the move was the first of many that led to the organization getting out of both apron levels. After trading Durant, the Suns waived and stretched Bradley Beal's contract, saving a boatload of money. Now, Devin Booker remains on a team in somewhat of a rebuild.
As for the Rockets, they enter the 2025-26 season with title hopes now that they've smoothed out their offensive struggles. Durant, who averaged 26.6 points per game on elite efficiency last season, becomes a go-to scorer when it matters, joining an exciting core of Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and more. Things would have looked a lot different had Phoenix taken Miami's offer.