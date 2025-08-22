Next Year Could Be An Era-Defining Season For The Rockets
The Houston Rockets are firmly in a new era for the franchise, one defined by impact draft picks after a brutal, but intentional, rebuild process. Now, the Rockets are ready to compete against some of the league's best teams, but it isn't yet clear if Houston will be able to beat those teams.
As the Rockets enter the season with some of their greatest expectations in over half a decade, they are looking for a signature moment to mark how far they've come from their time as a bottom-dwelling team.
Signature moments only come through victory, so the Rockets are trying to stack as many victories as possible in both the regular season and the postseason. Kevin Durant and Fred VanVleet are experienced vets who have both won championships. Their experience is crucial for the young players on the roster. They have a calming presence when things slow down offensively.
One of the most era-defining players on the team is Alperen Sengun. The Turkish center was the team's best player throughout the entirety of the rebuild, earning an all-star selection for his performance last season.
Sengun began his postseason career with a signature moment, posterizing Draymond Green after a dish from another era-defining player, former Rocket Jalen Green. Green was never able to create the dynamic duo with Sengun that the Rockets hoped for, and the front office decided they'd rather have a known quantity than gamble on Green's potential.
Amen Thompson steps in now to provide the lead handler reps Green got during his tenure. Any possession not initiated by VanVleet, Durant, or Sengun, will likely start with him.
Thompson also got rewarded with accolades for his performance last season. Defensively, he proved he's one of the league's best by earning a spot on the First-Team All-Defense squad. Along with his developing offense, Thompson will likely become a major factor for the Rockets on both sides of the ball.
Jabri Smith Jr. and Tari Eason turned into quality role players throughout their past few seasons. Smith Jr. stretches the floor and helps the defense with switchability. Eason is a nonstop motor of disruptive energy that intercepts passing lanes and crashes the glass on both sides.
Those two players also helped define this new era of the Rockets, as head coach Ime Udoka is coaching a roster entirely of his own design. He and Rafael Stone worked closely as the team developed talent and acquired talent.
Now, the Rockets are ready to compete, win, and create their own signature moment for this era.