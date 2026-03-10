Is Contention A Legitimate Outcome For The Rockets This Season?

The Houston Rockets haven't figured out a consistent formula to victory this season. The coaching staff, led by Ime Udoka, has made lineup decisions based on his hope for a defensive identity carrying the team to contention. However, even with his most defensive players out on the floor, they still haven't reached the same elite level they reached last season, and their choice to sacrifice their offensive production creates a double negative on the floor.

With these factors playing a part in some of Houston's ugliest losses, finding a formula to contention could be a difficult task for the Rocket.

Some way, some how, the Rockets must find a way to get more production from their offense. Watching some of the elite offenses throughout the league, their ability to create open scoring opportunities is part of what contributes to overall elite teams.

Buckets for the Rockets seem difficult, led by Kevin Durant knocking down his usual, improbable shots from the mid range, or Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün hitting tough shots in the paint. Houston's open shots don't seem to fall with much regularity, making it more difficult to create more open shots on the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard get many of the open opportunities from deep range.

Smith Jr. hasn't been able to recreate his collegiate shooting ability in the pros throughout his NBA career, and Eason couldn't maintain his elite shooting to start the season the longer the year has continued. Not being able to depend on these players consistently from three has created even more limitations for an offense that struggles to find any consistency.

Sheppard has been one of Houston's best offensive players, but he doesn't yet have the gear to elevate the entire team offensively. He also doesn't have the counters necessary to become an elite scorer on his own this season. He still gives the team the best option currently to create quality offense, but his performances can vary due to several factors, including if his shot is falling in a particular game.

The injury to Steven Adams has taken away one of Houston's super powers with its offensive rebounding. It helped take the pressure away from each shot and create more chances. Also, the ball security of Fred VanVleet is a significant loss as well. Until the Rockets can recreate or replace these two elements of the team and revitalize the offense, they'll likely continue to struggle and may fall short of their goal to contend this season.